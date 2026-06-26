Man Utd interested in signing Brighton’s Danny Welbeck

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion star Danny Welbeck, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by purchasing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig last summer. He initially took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality before displaying glimpses of his qualities during the second half of last campaign.

In 19 starts across all competitions, the 23-year-old scored 12 goals and registered a solitary assist. Moreover, he helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing third in the league.

Joshua Zirkzee is the backup striker option Michael Carrick currently has, but the Dutchman has failed to find his feet in the English top-flight since joining from Bologna a couple of years ago.

He even struggled to find regular game time under Carrick. So, he has been linked with a move away this summer. Bryan Mbeumo was deployed as an auxiliary No.9 to support Sekso last term, although he is a right-winger by trait. Moreover, Matheus Cunha can provide cover in this position if needed.

However, on the United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs states that Man Utd are considering signing a new experienced striker to support Sesko and have identified Welbeck as a serious option after being impressed by his performances last term. Moreover, Man Utd are interested in Igor Thiago and Ivan Toney.

Welbeck’s existing deal at AMEX Stadium is set to expire at the end of next season. Therefore, Brighton might demand a transfer fee to let him leave during this offseason.

Welbeck to Man Utd

In 40 appearances across all competitions, the 35-year-old scored 14 goals and registered two assists last term. Moreover, he guided his side to qualify for next season’s Conference League.

With Man Utd set to play Champions League football next season, they need proper squad depth in every department to challenge in all competitions.

Welbeck has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years and could be a shrewd short-term acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.