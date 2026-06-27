Man Utd & Chelsea plot swoop to sign Maxi Araujo

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP star Maximiliano Araujo, as per a recent Portuguese report.

Since moving to Jose Alvalade Stadium from Toluca, the 26-year-old has established himself as a key starter, winning a Primeira Liga title and a Taca de Portugal.

The Uruguayan showcased his productivity last term, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he helped his side keep nine clean sheets.

Having proven his worth for Sporting, the defender has secured his place in the Uruguayan national team’s starting line-up.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd are interested in the South American, and they sent scouts to watch him in action during Uruguay’s 2-2 draw versus Cape Verde in the World Cup.

The Red Devils aren’t the only club in this race, as Chelsea have been monitoring his situation, with the Blues wanting to sign a new left-back following Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid.

The player has a £69m release clause in his current contract, which is set to run until 2029. So, the Lions aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer, but he has expressed his desire to leave to take the next step in his career.

Battle

Araujo is an attack-minded left-back but is also efficient in the LWB position. Furthermore, he is comfortable in the left-wing role if needed. The Sporting star is quick, strong, works extremely hard, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Luke Shaw has had fitness problems over the years, while Patrick Dorgu has displayed his best as a winger. So, Man Utd are said to be keen on signing a new left-back to support Shaw.

On the other hand, Chelsea currently have Jorrel Hato as an option to deploy in the left-back position, but he is still very young and needs time to develop. So, the Blues could do with signing a new left-back.

Araujo is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club secure his service during this offseason.