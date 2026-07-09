Liverpool & Arsenal battling to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign LOSC Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, as per Football Insider.

After displaying promising performances in Ligue 1 last term, the 18-year-old has been enjoying a stellar World Cup for Morocco, helping his country reach the quarter-final.

As a result, the youngster has been attracting a lot of attention in this summer transfer window. Morocco are set to face France, and all eyes will be on Bouaddi to see how he fares against an elite side.

Now, Football Insider state that after being impressed by him, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal have expressed their interest in him, and they have made contact to seal the deal. But it is currently an ‘open race’ with no clear favourites.

Lille are a selling club and are prepared to let him leave this summer despite recently extending his deal until 2029. However, they want a ‘big’ fee, and Bouaddi’s valuation is likely to increase if he continues to shine in the World Cup.

Bouaddi is a 6ft 1in tall right-footed defensive midfielder, but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Although he is still very young, he is already very strong.

Moreover, the youngster is quick, composed with possession, can play threading passes between the lines, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Battle

Following Hugo Ekitike’s serious injury and Mohamed Salah’s departure, Liverpool are prioritising revamping the flanks this summer. However, they are seemingly planning to purchase a new midfielder as Curtis Jones is likely to leave, with his existing deal set to run until next summer.

On the other hand, Arsenal are considering signing a new midfielder as Christian Norgaard failed to break into Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up last term after joining from Brentford. Moreover, Martin Zubimendi displayed inconsistent performances.

Bouaddi, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, is a talented player and possesses the potential to become an elite midfielder in the future.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his services in this window.