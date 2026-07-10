Arsenal set to rival Tottenham Hotspur over summer move for Eli Junior Kroupi

Andoni Iraola left Bournemouth at the end of last season to take on the managerial role with Liverpool, and it is expected that a number of Cherries’ players could depart the club after the former Rayo Vallecano head coach.

Eli Junior Kroupi is believed to be among those having had an impressive campaign in the Premier League last year with 13 goals to his name, which have seen him linked with some of England’s top clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur were already keeping tabs on him, and as per talkSPORT, Arsenal have also entered the mix for the 21-year-old’s services as Mikel Arteta bids to add competition for Viktor Gyokeres, who has been very inconsistent in the final third.

Kroupi’s form in the Premier League is a key reason why clubs are showing interest in him as there is belief that he will be able to build on his numbers next season, while also having the chance to give a good account of himself on the European stage.

Spurs likelier to win the race for Kroupi

Even though Arsenal are keen on signing Eli Junior Kroupi from Bournemouth and would be able to offer him an opportunity to feature in the Champions League next season, Tottenham Hotspur might hold the upper hand over his signing.

Spurs have shown ambition in the ongoing transfer window and may be prepared to match Kroupi’s price tag. He is valued at £60 million on Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen how much the Cherries ask for his sale.

Whether Arsenal are ready to spend that kind of money on a player who is likely to remain second fiddle to Viktor Gyokeres remains to be seen, while Kroupi himself could pick Tottenham owing to the likelihood of playing more often.

Dominic Solanke’s last few months have been hit by fitness issues and as a result, Kroupi could play extensive minutes at Tottenham even if he is initially signed as a secondary option and that might be a key factor in his decision-making.