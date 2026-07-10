Man Utd agree deal to sign Karl Darlow

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Welsh international goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer from Leeds United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are looking to revamp their squad adequately ahead of next season, and the goalkeeping department is no exception.

Senne Lammens, who has impressed since joining from Belgian side Royal Antwerp last summer, has been the club’s first choice and is most likely to retain his spot after winning the Premier League Transfer of the Season award in his debut campaign.

Across his 32 games last season, he made 79 saves and kept eight clean sheets while also preventing the most expected goals (6.39) of any other goalkeeper in the recently concluded Premier League season, further strengthening his resolve to be the club’s number one choice.

Following the departure of André Onana, who has joined Trabzonspor on loan, and reports suggesting that Altay Bayındır could leave after making only 17 appearances since 2023, United are now exploring other potential second-choice options.

In recent weeks, Football Talk, citing The Athletic, revealed that Man Utd are considering a move for Darlow.

A deal now appears to be finalised, as Fabrizio Romano reports in a new update that the Red Devils have reached an agreement to sign the 6ft 2in goalkeeper.

Bargain transfer

The 35-year-old has now completed contractual formalities to join the 13-time Premier League champions as a second-choice option, with Bayindir expected to depart the club, Romano adds.

Darlow established himself as Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper last season after displacing summer signing Lucas Perri. The experienced shot-stopper became a regular starter during the second half of the Premier League campaign and played an important role in preserving Leeds’ top-flight status.

Over 22 league appearances, he kept five clean sheets while conceding 27 goals. His performances between the posts last season suggest he would be a reliable option whenever called upon, while his experience would be of immense value to Lemmens.

Darlow becomes the first player to complete the move from Leeds to United in 22 years, following Alan Smith’s switch in 2004.

He also joins the likes of Eric Cantona and Rio Ferdinand in making the move from the West Yorkshire club to Old Trafford and will hope to enjoy a similarly successful spell with the Red Devils.