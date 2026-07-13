Chelsea now eyeing move for Álvaro Carreras

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Real Madrid fullback Álvaro Carreras this summer, according to SPORT.

Carreras joined Manchester United from Real Madrid’s academy in the summer of 2020. After making an immediate impression at youth level, the left-back was loaned to Preston North End to continue his development and gain valuable first-team experience.

On returning to Old Trafford, his route into the senior side remained blocked by the presence of Luke Shaw and Alex Telles. Another loan spell followed at Granada before he completed a permanent move to Benfica.

It was in Portugal that Carreras truly established himself, making 68 appearances in all competitions and helping Benfica lift the Portuguese Cup last season.

His impressive displays prompted Madrid to bring him back in the summer, and he has continued to underline his quality whenever selected, featuring 28 times in La Liga and making 40 appearances across all competitions.

Now, following Marc Cucurella’s arrival at Madrid from Chelsea, the Blues are looking to fill the position and have been linked with several options.

According to SPORT, Chelsea’s newly appointed boss Xabi Alonso has requested the signing of Carreras to replace Cucurella.

Alonso wants Carreras

However, the report clarifies that the Blues have only held exploratory talks, and their proposed £21m was rebuffed by Madrid, who are demanding £43m plus £8m in add-on fees to sanction Carreras’ departure.

Still, Chelsea remain keen on the Spaniard and are considering matching the club’s valuation, with Alonso expected to convince the fullback with the prospect of regular playing time at Stamford Bridge. SPORT adds

Carreras averaged 3.40 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes last season, placing him in the 88th percentile among fullbacks in that metric.

The 23-year-old also stood out for his ability to regain possession, ranking in the 99th percentile after recording an outstanding 7.17 ball recoveries per 90 minutes.

Those numbers underline Carreras’ effectiveness at winning the ball and reacting quickly to regain possession, qualities that make him well-suited to Alonso’s football.

While Jorrel Hato is tipped to be Chelsea’s first-choice left-back next season, Carreras would provide strong competition for the role. His ability to operate as both a conventional fullback and a wing-back would also give the manager greater tactical flexibility should a move be completed.