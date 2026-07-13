Chelsea hold fresh talks to sign Bologna’s Jonathan Rowe

Chelsea have reportedly held fresh talks to sign Bologna forward Jonathan Rowe, as per Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino.

The Blues decided to revamp the left flank by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens from Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, last summer.

However, the Argentinian endured a dire campaign last term, scoring only twice in 33 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League combined. On the other hand, Gittens struggled with fitness problems last season, starting only five times in the Premier League.

It has recently been reported that the West London club are open to cashing-in on Garnacho this summer. So, Xabi Alonso is seemingly looking for a new winger to replace the South American.

Now, Il Resto del Carlino report that Chelsea have identified Rowe as a serious option and have already made a move to finalise the operation. Initially, they held talks to learn about the details of signing him at the back end of last campaign.

Alongside them, Aston Villa, Galatasaray, and Fenerbahce also enquired about this deal. However, in the last 48 hours, Chelsea have made fresh contacts with the player’s representatives over this deal.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Bologna don’t want to part ways with him. However, they might change their stance if they receive an unrefusable proposal and the player, valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt, asks to leave.

Rowe to Chelsea

The report even state that the Englishman dreams of playing in the Premier League for a big club. Apart from him, Chelsea are also interested in Crysencio Summerville, Yan Diomande and Francisco Trincao to bolster the frontline.

After joining the Italian club from Olympique de Marseille, the 23-year-old showcased glimpses of his qualities last term, making 12 goal contributions across all competitions.

He is a technically gifted left-winger by trait, but is also efficient on the opposite side. He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and can create opportunities for fellow attackers.

Rowe is a talented player and possesses high potential. But he can be inconsistent at times, so Chelsea need to be mindful about that before purchasing him.