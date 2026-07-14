Man Utd prioritising signing Newcastle’s Lewis Hall

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising a move for Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall, according to TEAMtalk.

After qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the Red Devils have been busy reinforcing their squad this summer to give Michael Carrick the necessary tools to challenge on all fronts.

They have already purchased Andrey Santos from Chelsea and are closing in on a deal to sign Youri Tielemens from Aston Villa. Moreover, Fabrizio Romano has stated that United are considering purchasing another midfielder.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that with Carrick viewing Patrick Dorgu as an attacking option, United are keen on buying a new left-back to create competition for Luke Shaw.

Before Nathaniel Brown’s move to Bayern Munich, Man Utd were interested in him, while they have been keeping an eye on Barcelona star Alejandro Balde.

However, Man Utd have identified Hall as the priority target and are convinced that he is ready to move to Old Trafford to play under Carrick.

But the report state that having already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, Newcastle want to keep hold of Hall, with Bruno Guimaraes heavily linked with a move away.

Hall to Man Utd

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Newcastle are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him, with the defender valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt.

Hall is a technically gifted left-footed left-back. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

After moving to St James’ Park from Chelsea, Hall has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, the 21-year-old would be a great coup for Man Utd if they were to purchase him.

Although Shaw started all 38 Premier League matches last term, he has had fitness problems over the years. So, United could do with signing a new left-sided defender.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Hall’s services this summer.