Liverpool eye move to sign Tottenham’s Djed Spence

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence, as per TEAMtalk.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure, the Reds’ right-back position was in a state of flux last season. They purchased Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to replace the Englishman, but he endured a difficult debut campaign in the Premier League.

Moreover, former manager Arne Slot had Conor Bradley as an option to deploy in the right-back position, but he struggled with fitness problems. As a result, the Dutch boss was forced to use Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai in this position, although they are midfielders by trait.

Therefore, it appears new manager Andoni Iraola is prioritising addressing this issue this summer. TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool have identified Spence as a serious option and have been monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop.

Having bolstered the backline by purchasing Jan Paul van Hecke, Andrew Robertson, and Marcos Senesi this summer, Spurs are prepared to cash-in on Spence.

Apart from the Anfield club, Newcastle United, Everton, and Inter Milan are also in this race. After letting Denzel Dumfries join Real Madrid, the Nerazzurri want a new RWB and value Spence’s ability to play on either side.

The report state that the Italian giants are currently the frontrunners in this race, having already made concrete contact with the player’s representatives, with the Englishman tempted to move to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

Spence to Liverpool

The 25-year-old is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. Therefore, Spurs are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

He is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions. After showing glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League, he secured his place in England’s World Cup squad. He has even helped his side reach the semi-final, and they are set to face Argentina.

Spence is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for the Merseyside club should they eventually manage to secure his services by defeating other clubs in this race.