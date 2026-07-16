Arsenal reach agreement to sign Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Club Brugge for the transfer of Greek left winger Christos Tzolis to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to David Ornstein.

Having finally ended a 22-year drought without the Premier League title, Arsenal look set for a busy summer transfer window as they aim to hand Mikel Arteta an even more powerful squad heading into their title defence.

Last season, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and the versatile Noni Madueke were the club’s left-wing options, and the trio accumulated just 10 Premier League goals.

Looking at the numbers, it is evident that the Gunners need adequate reinforcement in that position to provide more goalscoring output to maintain their dominance in England and Europe next season.

As such, the position is already undergoing an overhaul with Trossard, who provided 12 goal contributions in the league last season, leaving to join 16-time Turkish champions Beşiktaş.

At the same time, the future of Martinelli remains up in the air, while Madueke’s inconsistencies, especially at the World Cup, suggest he is not a reliable outlet for adequate firepower on the left.

Hence, Arteta’s side have been exploring several prolific left wingers, including Tzolis, with Football Talk, citing Fabrizio Romano, reporting that Arsenal have made contact to sign the 24-year-old.

A deal now appears to be sealed, as David Ornstein reports in a new update that Arsenal have reached an agreement with Brugge for Tzolis’ transfer to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Tzolis to Arsenal

The north London giants agreed to Brugge’s £33m valuation of the Greek forward, who was keen on joining the Premier League champions, Ornstein adds.

Following earlier reports that the deal was being formalised, Fabrizio Romano now confirms in a separate report that paperwork has been signed between Arsenal and Brugge, who have granted Tzolis permission to undergo his medical with the Gunners.

Tzolis enjoyed a terrific individual campaign last season, netting 22 goals and 29 assists across all competitions for Brugge.

Pending official confirmation, the former Norwich forward will become the Gunners’ second signing of the summer following the arrival of Illan Meslier on a free transfer from Leeds United.

Arsenal have also confirmed the permanent signing of Piero Hincapié from Bayer Leverkusen after the club triggered the option-to-buy clause in his initial loan agreement.