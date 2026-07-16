Chelsea keeping close tabs on AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone

Chelsea have yet to make any noteworthy signings so far in the summer but with the new campaign fast approaching, the Blues might use the next few weeks to significantly revamp their squad.

Xabi Alonso could target a midfielder’s signing as Enzo Fernandez’s continuity at Stamford Bridge remains doubtful, whereas Andrey Santos has been sold to Manchester United and Romeo Lavia is prone to injuries.

Italian source Corriere dello Sport has claimed that the Blues are interested in acquiring AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone, who impressed with France at this summer’s World Cup having played five out of their seven matches.

Besides Chelsea, Manchester United are also believed to be keen on Kanu’s services, as per the source, whereas Atletico Madrid saw a £35 million bid turned down for him too. Kone is valued at £43 million on Transfermarkt but his price tag is not known yet.

Kone promises to be the ideal signing for Chelsea

With Chelsea keen on a dynamic and versatile midfielder, AS Roma’s Manu Kone would be a fantastic signing for them with Xabi Alonso likely to employ him in a double pivot alongside Moises Caicedo.

Should Enzo Fernandez remain at the club, the Argentine might play in an advanced role so Kone would be accommodated into the line-up irrespective of the former Benfica star’s future, and his physicality would be an important asset for Chelsea.

Over six feet tall, Kone can impose himself on his opposition by dominating aerial and ground duels while his tackling and work-rate to cut out loose balls in midfield is vital. In possession, he powerfully drives possession into the final third.

Apart from being a handy option in defensive midfield, Kone has also play as a central midfielder on the right as well as left side of the middle of the park, so his signing would give Alonso a lot of tactical flexibility too.