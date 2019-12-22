Watford vs Man Utd: Match preview, team news, betting odds & prediction

Manchester United will be desperate to close-in on the top four with a win over Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

After enduring a difficult start to the season, United have clawed their way back into contention for a top four finish following impressive wins over Tottenham and Manchester City earlier this month.

The Reds dropped down to eighth in the Premier League table following a 1-1 draw with Everton last weekend but with fourth-placed Chelsea facing a tough trip to Tottenham this afternoon, United could close the gap to just one point if results go their way.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be confident of securing a much-needed victory at Vicarage Road today as Watford sit rock bottom of the table having won just 1 of their 17 league games so far this campaign.

The Hornets have accumulated just 9 points and are 9 points from safety so they will be desperate to get a positive result this afternoon to help boost their chances of surviving the drop this season.

Team news

Man Utd have been boosted by the return of Paul Pogba as he’s been named in the travelling squad having recovered from a troublesome ankle injury that’s kept him out of action since September.

Diogo Dalot stepped-up his rehabilitation with a run-out for the youth side on Friday night having recovered from a groin injury but he won’t be involved this afternoon. Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Timothy Fosu-Mensah remain unavailable for selection.

United will recall a number of first team players with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, David De Gea, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Fred and Daniel James set to start after being rested for the League Cup win over Colchester in midweek.

Watford are set to welcome Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra back into the squad after they recovered from minor knocks but Jose Holebas, Tom Cleverley, Danny Welbeck, Sebastian Prodl and Daryl Janmaat remain on the sidelines.

Betting odds

Understandably, Manchester United are the heavy favourites to win the game with most bookmakers offering odds of 3/4 on an away victory. Watford can be backed at 15/4 while the draw is available at 29/10.

Watford have conceded 32 goals in 17 games this season so United should be confident of creating plenty of chances while they could also be eyeing a rare clean sheet as the Hornets have scored just 9 times this season. A 2-0 Man Utd win can be backed at odds of 15/2.

Prediction

Watford 0-2 Man Utd: United have an excellent record in this fixture as they’ve won 14 f the last 15 league meetings with Watford. The hosts come into the match in woeful form while United have been building some momentum with positive results against the likes of Spurs, City and Everton recently so they are certain the form side here. Watford look destined for the drop and I can’t see past an away win today. I’m going 2-0 Man Utd.