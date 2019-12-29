[Teams] Arsenal vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates
Both sides will be looking for a positive result to boost their top four hopes when Arsenal take on Chelsea at the Emirates this afternoon.
Mikel Arteta has recalled Matteo Guendouzi to the starting eleven with Granit Xhaka missing out. Arsenal say the midfielder is ill but his absence will fuel reports he’s set for a move away from north London this winter.
Calum Chambers replaces Sokratis in defence with the Greek international missing out due to concussion while Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz and Bukayo Saka make-up the rest of the back four.
Reiss Nelson keeps his place in the Arsenal attack ahead of Nicolas Pepe while Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette are also selected along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Gabriel Martinelli misses out with a hamstring injury.
Chelsea deploy a back three once again with Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori keeping their places but there is a change in midfield as Mateo Kovacic comes in for Jorginho.
Mason Mount is also recalled with Callum Hudson-Odoi dropping to the bench but Christian Pulisic misses out with a minor muscle problem.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Arsenal
Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Guendouzi; Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette
Subs: Martinez, Mavropanos, Mustafi, Willock, Smith Row, Pepe, John-Jules
Chelsea
Kepa, Rudiger, Tomori, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Emerson, Willian, Mount, Abraham
Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Jorginho, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Lamptey