Barkley returns as Lampard makes 9 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Forest Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in the 3rd round of... Posted January 3, 2020

Teenage duo start as Solskjaer makes 7 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Wolves Manchester United take on Wolves at Molineux in the third... Posted January 3, 2020

Teenager starts as Klopp makes 7 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Everton Liverpool take on Everton in the 3rd round of the... Posted January 3, 2020

Duo return as Mourinho makes 9 changes | Expected Tottenham line-up vs Middlesbrough Tottenham take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside in the 3rd... Posted January 3, 2020

Man Utd hit by fresh double fitness blow ahead of Wolves trip + Pogba injury update Manchester United have been dealt a fresh double fitness blow... Posted January 3, 2020

[Teams] Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield Liverpool will continue their march towards the title when they... Posted January 2, 2020