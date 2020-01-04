Chelsea vs Forest preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-up’s | Prediction This is our match preview ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup... Posted January 4, 2020

Liverpool vs Everton preview | Confirmed team news | Expected Line-up’s | Prediction This is our match preview ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup... Posted January 4, 2020

Wolves vs Man Utd preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-up’s | Prediction This is our match preview ahead of Man Utd's FA... Posted January 4, 2020

Barkley returns as Lampard makes 9 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Forest Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in the 3rd round of... Posted January 3, 2020

Teenage duo start as Solskjaer makes 7 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Wolves Manchester United take on Wolves at Molineux in the third... Posted January 3, 2020

Teenager starts as Klopp makes 7 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Everton Liverpool take on Everton in the 3rd round of the... Posted January 3, 2020