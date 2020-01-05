[Teams] Chelsea vs Notts Forest: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in the 3rd round of the FA Cup this afternoon.
Frank Lampard has freshened things up with some of his key men getting a rest. Willy Caballero gets a rare start in goal while Andreas Christensen comes in to the back four along with Reece James and Emerson Palmeiri while Fikayo Tomori is fit to return in the middle of defence.
Mateo Kovacic lines-up alongside Jorginho in midfield with N’Golo Kante given a breather. Ross Barkley makes his return to the Chelsea starting eleven after recovering from an ankle injury that’s troubled him in recent weeks.
Pedro also gets a rare start in attack with Willian dropping to the bench while Callum Hudson-Odoi gets a run-out with Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount making way. Tammy Abraham gets the afternoon off so Michy Batshuayi leads the line up front with Olivier Giroud returning to the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Caballero, James, Tomori, Chistensen, Emerson, Kovacic, Joringho, Barkley, Pedro, Batshuayi, Hudson-Odoi
Subs: Cumming, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Lamptey, Mount, Willian, Giroud
Nottingham Forest
Smith; Jenkinson, Dawson, Figueiredo, Ribeiro; Semedo, Johnson; Yates, Carvalho, Adomah; Mighten.
Subs: Shelvey, Benalouane, Fornah, Sole, En-Neyah, Kefele, Gabriel
Mel Gilbert
January 5, 2020 at 2:45 pm
There’s no such team as Notts Forest. That’s like saying Chelsea United.