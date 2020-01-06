FA Cup fourth round draw: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd & Spurs all face away trips
Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham and Chelsea discovered their fate after the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup was conducted this evening.
Premier League leaders Liverpool booked their place in the hat after edging past rivals Everton 1-0 despite fielding a severally weakened side at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Jurgen Klopp’s men will now travel to either Bristol City or Shrewsbury in the next round of the cup.
Arsenal are gearing up to face Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in their third round tie this evening and a trip to Bournemouth will be waiting for the winners in the fourth round.
Holders Manchester City eased into the next round after beating Port Vale 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and Pep Guardiola’s side will now face play host to Fulham in the next round.
Chelsea avoided a potential banana skin after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the third round and the Blues have been drawn to face Hull City at the KC Stadium.
Manchester United’s place in the fourth round is yet to be decided after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Wolves at the weekend. The winner of the replay at Old Trafford will face a trip to either Watford or Tranmere in the fourth round.
Tottenham will also have to navigate a replay after drawing 1-1 at Middlesbrough on Sunday and a trip to the south coast to face Southampton awaits the victors.
So Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham are all facing tricky away trips if they all make it through to the fourth round while Manchester City are the only one of the ‘big-boys’ to bag a home tie.
The fourth round ties will take place between the 24th and 27th January. Here is the full draw as per the Mirror:
Watford or Tranmere vs Wolves or Man Utd
Hull City vs Chelsea
Southampton vs Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth vs Arsenal or Leeds
Northampton vs Derby
Brentford vs Leicester
Millwall vs Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool vs Cardiff or Carlisle
West Ham vs West Brom
Burnley vs Norwich
Bristol Rovers or Coventry vs Birmingham City
Man City vs Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle vs Oxford
Portsmouth vs Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury vs Liverpool