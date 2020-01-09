Duo fit to return as Solskjaer makes 4 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Norwich Manchester United take on Norwich City at Old Trafford Saturday... Posted January 9, 2020

Key duo return as Arteta makes 4 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Palace Arsenal take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday... Posted January 9, 2020

Team news: Arsenal blow as key man one of 3 players set to miss Crystal Palace trip Arsenal have received a blow as a key man is... Posted January 9, 2020

Arsenal, Man Utd & Tottenham in battle to sign 26-year-old World Cup winner Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are ready to battle it... Posted January 9, 2020

Man Utd eye swoop for £50m star as Solskjaer demands January signing Manchester United are plotting a move to sign £50m-rated midfielder... Posted January 9, 2020

Man Utd dealt huge fresh injury blow as key man suffers torn muscle Manchester United have suffered a major injury blow with the... Posted January 8, 2020