Duo fit to return as Solskjaer makes 4 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Norwich
Manchester United take on Norwich City at Old Trafford Saturday afternoon. Here is the team we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:
Goalkeeper: David De Gea started during the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday night and he’s expected to retain his place meaning Sergio Romero will remain on the bench.
Defence: Man Utd will be without Harry Maguire as he’s facing a spell on the sidelines with hip injury that he sustained last weekend. Phil Jones had a bit of a tough time against City but he’s likely to keep his place alongside Victor Lindelof on Saturday afternoon as Solskjaer has few other options.
Axel Tuanzebe remains a doubt as he’s still lacking fitness having only recently returned from a thigh injury while Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo are also not fit due to a lack of match fitness so I think it will be Jones and Lindelof once again.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to keep his place in the Man Utd defence while Luke Shaw could replace Brandon Williams at left-back after missing the Man City game due to illness.
Midfield: Manchester United will continue to be without Paul Pogba after he underwent ankle surgery this week while Scott McTominay is also still on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury.
Andreas Pereira has played in a deeper midfield role in the last two games but hasn’t impressed so I expect him to make way with Nemanja Matic given a recall to start alongside Fred in the middle of the park.
Jesse Lingard was poor in the Carabao Cup semi-final so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him dropping to the bench with Juan Mata pushing for a recall after being named among the substitutes last time out.
Attack: Anthony Martial was only deemed fit enough to start from the bench against City after missing training ahead of the game with illness. However, the Frenchman should have made a full recovery by now so I expect Martial to be recalled up front against Norwich.
Marcus Rashford will keep his place after scoring during the defeat to City and I expect him to be deployed from the left wing. Mason Greenwood is the man most likely to make way for Martial with Daniel James keeping his place in the Man Utd attack.
Here is how we think Manchester United will line-up: