Man Utd boss confirms major injury boost but midfielder to miss Norwich clash
Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.
Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this morning and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of several first team players.
The Man Utd boss was pleased to confirm a major boost as Harry Maguire could be available for selection tomorrow despite suffering a hip injury in last weekend’s FA Cup draw with Wolves.
Maguire was forced to miss Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Manchester City and reports earlier this week suggested the England international was facing an extended spell on the sidelines.
However, Solskjaer has played down those fears by saying Maguire’s injury is nothing serious and suggested the centre-back could be fit to face Norwich this weekend if he comes through training today.
In a further boost to Manchester United, Solskjaer also revealed that Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah are set to step-up their recoveries from serious knee injuries by playing for the U23s this evening.
However, it wasn’t all positive news as the United boss has ruled Jesse Lingard out of tomorrow’s clash with Norwich as his illness has got worse after he rushed back to face Man City on Tuesday having missed the Wolves game last weekend.
Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:
“He’s [Maguire] got a chance of tomorrow so we’ll give him today training and see if he gets through that one because it wasn’t a bad one. We’ll see tomorrow.”
“Jesse’s illness has got worse and so he won’t be available. Apart from that, we’re getting players back. Eric and Tim are going to play in the Reserves tonight. It’s positive for them and they’ve been waiting for a long time, training for a while now, and it’ll be good to see them in a proper kit.”
Solskjaer also told reporters that Scott McTominay could be back in late February as he continues to recover from a knee ligament injury while Paul Pogba is also on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery this week.
United head into this weekend’s action sitting fifth in the Premier League table – five points adrift of Chelsea – so Solskjaer will be desperate to get back to winning ways with victory over Norwich at Old Trafford tomorrow afternoon.
Federra
January 10, 2020 at 10:50 am
Why do we talk about Jesse like he’s of good use to us playing I would like to see Gomez given is chance until the club buys a number 10 unlike the ones we already have.
Lingard
Pereira
Should be playing for mid table clubs of even far bellow
Mata past his best.