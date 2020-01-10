Double blow for Liverpool as Klopp offers update on 7 players ahead of Tottenham
Jurgen Klopp has given a full team news and injury update including the latest on seven members of his squad ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham this weekend.
The Reds boss has confirmed Liverpool will be without James Milner this weekend after he picked up a muscle injury during the 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup third round last Sunday afternoon.
In a double blow for Liverpool, Naby Keita has also been ruled out of the trip to Tottenham as well as next week’s clash with Manchester United due to a groin injury that he sustained earlier this month.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:
“James and Naby are not available. Both are muscle injuries, different and for different people, so we see how quick they will be.
“We really don’t have to put a timeframe on it because we don’t know it exactly. We will see, we are open and whenever they want to join us again, they can – or when the medical department gives the green light.
“For sure, not for this weekend, not for next week, but then we will see.”
However, there was more positive news on Joel Matip as the defender has stepped-up his recovery from a knee injury by taking part in some aspects of training at Melwood this week.
Klopp has also revealed that Dejan Lovren and Fabinho are expected to resume training next week after recovering from thigh and ankle injuries that have kept the duo out of action in recent weeks. The pair will be assessed before a decision is made over their possible involvement in Liverpool’s showdown with Man Utd next weekend.
The Merseysiders have also been boosted by the news that Xherdan Shaqiri is back in contention to face Tottenham tomorrow after recovering from a thigh injury but Nathaniel Clyne remains out with a serious knee problem.
Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:
“Joel was not part of all parts of training. He was outside on the pitch, which looked really good, but then he had to do his own stuff again. Yesterday he was part of the first part of training.
“Shaq trained completely normal since he’s in. Dejan and Fabinho we expect to be back next week in full training.
“That’s obviously good. If that’s then early enough for the United game, I don’t know but we will see. They work really hard in the moment and they go really through the paces, so that’s good.
“Clyney is in a good way but not available.”
So Liverpool’s injury problems should ease significantly over the next couple of weeks which will only boost their chances to clinching the title this season. The Reds head into the weekend action sitting 13 clear at the top of the table with a game in hand so they can tighten their grip on the title with another win over Tottenham in north London tomorrow.