Key men return as Mourinho makes 4 changes | Expected Tottenham line-up vs Watford Tottenham take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday lunchtime.... Posted January 17, 2020

Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms major double injury boost ahead of Man Utd game Jurgen Klopp has confirmed a major double fitness boost ahead... Posted January 17, 2020

Solskjaer expects key man to be one of 5 players to miss Man Utd’s trip to Liverpool Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not confident Marcus Rashford will be... Posted January 17, 2020

Talks underway: Ligue 1 star to join Man Utd or Chelsea, deal will cost around £51m Boubakary Soumare is set to join Manchester United or Chelsea... Posted January 16, 2020

Key trio out as Arteta makes 2 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Sheff Utd Arsenal take on Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium Saturday... Posted January 16, 2020

Talks underway as Arsenal & Tottenham battle to sign 28-year-old international Arsenal and Tottenham in are in fierce battle with a... Posted January 16, 2020