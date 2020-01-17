Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms major double injury boost ahead of Man Utd game
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed a major double fitness boost ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United this weekend.
The runaway Premier League leaders welcome their fierce north-west rivals to Anfield on Sunday afternoon and Klopp has revealed Fabinho and Joel Matip are set to return to the squad for the game.
Fabinho has been on the sidelines since suffering ankle ligament damage during Liverpool’s Champions League draw with Napoli in late November but the Brazilian international has made a successful return to full training this week.
Matip hasn’t featured for Liverpool for around three months after suffering a serious knee injury during the draw with Man Utd in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford. However, the centre-back has also returned to full training and will join Fabinho in the squad on Sunday.
Klopp also provided an update on Dejan Lovren to confirm the defender is set to return to full training on Monday after recovering from a thigh injury that’s kept him out for a number of weeks but he won’t feature against United.
Naby Keita is still unavailable as he continues to recover from a groin injury while James Milner remains on the sidelines with a thigh problem so the duo will join Lovren in missing the visit of Man Utd on Sunday afternoon.
Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:
“Yes, it looks like Joel and Fabinho [will be back]. They trained completely normally yesterday and the day before. So that means they are likely to be in the squad.
“The other three not, but they are getting closer and closer. Dejan, I think, will train 100 per cent from Monday on.
“With the other two [Keita and Milner], I don’t know exactly. I cannot rush it so when somebody tells me they are ready, I take them back in training.”
So it looks like Liverpool’s injury problems are starting to ease and the return of Fabinho and Matip this weekend will only further strengthen their squad as the Reds look to take another step closer to sealing the title.
Liverpool head into the weekend action sitting 14 points clear of Man City at the top of the table with a game in hand and Klopp will be looking to maintain that lead and their unbeaten run with victory over United at Anfield.