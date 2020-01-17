Klopp handed double boost as duo return | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Man Utd
Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:
Goalkeeper: I don’t think there is any point deliberating for too long over who’ll start in goal as Alisson Becker will keep his place with Adrian on the bench.
Defence: Liverpool have been handed a major boost as Joel Matip is back in the squad after returning to full training this week having recovered from a knee injury. However, the defender is lacking match fitness as he’s been out of action for a long time so I think a place on the bench is the best he can hope for.
Dejan Lovren is due to resume full training on Monday after overcoming a thigh injury but he’ll miss the Man Utd game so Joe Gomez should continue alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the Liverpool back four.
I don’t think Klopp will make any changes from the defence that started at Tottenham last week so Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will continue in the full-back positions this weekend.
Midfield: Liverpool have been handed a double boost with the news that Fabinho will return to the squad after recovering from an ankle injury. However, much like Matip, the midfielder is lacking match fitness so I don’t see Klopp throwing him straight back into the first team on Sunday.
Naby Keita remains on the sidelines with a groin injury while James Milner has once again been ruled out with a hamstring injury so Klopp doesn’t have too many options to freshen things up in midfield.
Adam Lallana is pushing for a recall but I think we’ll see Liverpool stick with the same midfield trio that started during the win over Spurs meaning Jordan Henderson will be joined by Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain in the middle of the park.
Attack: I also don’t see any need for Liverpool to make changes in attack. Man Utd are the only team to take points off the Merseysiders in the Premier League this season so Klopp will have a point to prove at Anfield.
Therefore, the German coach should go with his big-guns on Sunday afternoon with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane once again supporting Roberto Firmino in the front three.
January signing Takumi Minamino will be an option from the bench along with Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi so Liverpool will have plenty of firepower from the bench if needed against Man Utd.
Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: