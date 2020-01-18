[Teams] Watford vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Vicarage Road

By on January 18, 2020

lo-celso-tottenham-2019

Tottenham will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho has made three changes from the side that lost to Liverpool last weekend. Serge Aurier starts at right-back while Jan Vertonghen lines-up alongside Japhet Tanganga and Toby Alderweireld in the back four.

VOdds

Giovani Lo Celso starts in midfield along with Harry Winks so Eric Dier and Christian Eriksen have to settle for places among the substitutes. Dele Alli starts for Tottenham while Heung-min Son also keeps his place in attack.

Erik Lamela starts his third game in a row as he supports Lucas Moura in the continued absence of Harry Kane – who’s struggling to play again this season after undergoing surgery on a serious hamstring injury.

New Tottenham signing Gedson Fernandes is on the bench along with Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Watford

Foster, Masina, Dawson, Mariappa, Cathcart, Chalobah, Doucore, Sarr, Capoue, Deulofeu, Deeney

Subs: Pussetto, Gomes, Gray, Quina, Holebas, Kabasele, Pereyra

Tottenham

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Alli, Moura, Heung-Min, Lamela

Subs: Sanchez, Vorm, Dier, Sessegnon, Eriksen, Skipp, Fernandes

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *