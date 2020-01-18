[Teams] Watford vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Vicarage Road
Tottenham will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon.
Jose Mourinho has made three changes from the side that lost to Liverpool last weekend. Serge Aurier starts at right-back while Jan Vertonghen lines-up alongside Japhet Tanganga and Toby Alderweireld in the back four.
Giovani Lo Celso starts in midfield along with Harry Winks so Eric Dier and Christian Eriksen have to settle for places among the substitutes. Dele Alli starts for Tottenham while Heung-min Son also keeps his place in attack.
Erik Lamela starts his third game in a row as he supports Lucas Moura in the continued absence of Harry Kane – who’s struggling to play again this season after undergoing surgery on a serious hamstring injury.
New Tottenham signing Gedson Fernandes is on the bench along with Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Watford
Foster, Masina, Dawson, Mariappa, Cathcart, Chalobah, Doucore, Sarr, Capoue, Deulofeu, Deeney
Subs: Pussetto, Gomes, Gray, Quina, Holebas, Kabasele, Pereyra
Tottenham
Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Alli, Moura, Heung-Min, Lamela
Subs: Sanchez, Vorm, Dier, Sessegnon, Eriksen, Skipp, Fernandes