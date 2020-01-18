Liverpool vs Man Utd preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction
Liverpool will be looking to take another step towards the title when they take on Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
The Reds are enjoying a magnificent campaign as they made it 20 wins and a draw from their 21 Premier League games so far this season after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in north London last weekend.
Liverpool head into tomorrow’s match holding a 13 point lead over second-placed Manchester City with two games in hand so they can can virtually wrap-up the title [if they haven’t already] with a win over United at Anfield.
The only team to take any points from Liverpool this season is Manchester United after they drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford back in October – which should give Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side some confidence heading to Merseyside.
Fifth-placed United are a whopping 27 points adrift of the leaders but they are still in desperate need of a positive result to help aid their push for a top four finish so the visitors will be keen to halt Liverpool’s title charge tomorrow.
Team news
Liverpool have been handed a double injury boost as Fabinho will return to the squad after recovering from an ankle injury while Joel Matip is also back from a knee injury – although neither player is expected to start due to a lack of match fitness.
Dejan Lovren is due to resume full training next week but for now he remains on the sidelines along with James Milner and Naby Keita – who are still recovering from hamstring and groin injuries.
Man Utd will hand a late fitness test to Marcus Rashford after he picked up a back injury against Wolves in midweek. The striker will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness and he’s likely to play through the pain barrier.
Luke Shaw is a doubt with a hamstring injury that he sustained last week so Brandon Williams should continue at left-back. Eric Bailly made his return with a run out with the U23s last week but he’s not expected to feature tomorrow.
Paul Pogba remains on the sidelines following ankle surgery while Scott McTominay is also still out with a knee injury so Nemanja Matic is set to continue alongside Fred in the United midfield.
Expected line-ups
Prediction
Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd: Liverpool have a surprisingly poor recent record against United as they’ve won just one of their last 11 league meetings [W1 D5 L5] so they’ll be keen to improve upon that record tomorrow. Klopp’s men should be confident of doing just that as they are in formidable form and haven’t lost at Anfield since way back in April 2017.
Man Utd have saved their best performances for the games against the bigger clubs this season but I really don’t see them having a chance on Sunday as Liverpool as just too good, especially at home. I’m going for a 2-0 Liverpool win.
John lokudu simon
January 18, 2020 at 8:49 pm
Liverpool 2 Man u 3