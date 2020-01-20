Legendary Football Players

The history of international football remembers many players who managed to become the legends of their time.

This list includes the famous goalkeeper Lev Yashin, who defended the colors of Dynamo Moscow and the Soviet Union national football team. In 1956, his team became the Olympic Champions, and five-time champions of the USSR in 1960. Yashin inscribed his name in history as the greatest goalkeeper who kept over 270 clean sheets and saved over 150 penalty-kicks.

Another name worth mentioning is the Brazilian striker Ronaldo, nicknamed “Il Fenomeno.” During his twenty-one-year career, he has become a multiple world champion, winning the titles of “Footballer of the Year”, “Best Goalscorer”, etc. Moreover, he managed to score at least one goal in almost every match he played.

Famous Old World Footballers

The European continent has become the birthplace of many world-famous players. For example, Ferenc Puskás, a Hungarian footballer who won the title of the best striker. His career got started in the Hungarian football squad. Also, he played for Spain’s national football team. Puskás took part in 89 matches and managed to hit the opponent’s goal 84 times. The Hungarians named after him a new stadium in the capital of the country.

Another well-known name in the Old World is the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. The superstar forward won the European Championships and a number of other awards, including four Golden Boots and five Golden Balls.

Legendary New World Names

Alfredo Di Stéfano, nicknamed “Saeta rubia” (“Blond Arrow”), was a widely-known footballer in Argentina and Colombia. He defended the colors of Portugal and Spain, became a two-time champion of Argentina and a three-time champion of Colombia.

Another significant name in the history of football is Pelé. The Brazilian player is an icon in the world of the sport. His career began in the Brazilian national team. Pele’s talent was so outstanding that he became the only footballer on the planet to win three FIFA World Cups: 1958, 1962 and 1970. In addition to active participation in the championships, Pele is the author of the famous runaround move and a number of other feints.

