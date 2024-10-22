Ugarte and Zirkzee set to start | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Fenerbahce

Manchester United meet a familiar face in Jose Mourinho when they take on Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 24th. The Red Devils will be looking to pick up their first win in the competition in Turkey having been held in their previous two outings by Twente and Porto.

Erik ten Hag has alleviated himself of some heavy pressure after winning against Brentford at the weekend and will look to build on his side’s positive result on the continental stage.

Here is a look at the possible eleven he could use against Fenerbahce.

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana has conceded four goals in two Europa League games already this season but a lack of competition for his role means the Cameroonian will keep his place between the sticks for Man Utd.

Defenders – Noussair Mazraoui underwent heart surgery over the international break but made a quick return to action as he come off the bench against Brentford. The Moroccan could start in the Europa League as the right back, therefore resulting in Diogo Dalot moving back to the left side of the backline.

Harry Maguire remains injured, so Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez will play as the central defenders for Manchester United.

Fernandes misses out but Ugarte will start

Midfielders – Christian Eriksen and Casemiro started in the double pivot at the weekend. The latter was substituted off with an apparent ankle injury but the issue does not seem to be grave enough to rule him out of the visit to Fenerbahce. He could play in the deeper position alongside Manuel Ugarte.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended having been shown the red card last time out and so the Portuguese international will be replaced by Eriksen, who could play higher up the pitch in the number 10 role.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are expected to retain their places in the Man Utd attack to play on his left and right, respectively.

Forward – Rasmus Hojlund is well and truly back from injury and opened his account in the Premier League last weekend. In spite of his good form, Ten Hag is likely to be mindful about the time the Dane spent on the sidelines and could rest him when given the opportunity to do so. Hence, 23-year-old Joshua Zirkzee could be recalled to start up front.

This is how Man Utd are likely to look on paper: