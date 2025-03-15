Ugarte starts as Amorim makes 2 changes | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Leicester City

Manchester United face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on matchday 28 of the Premier League on Sunday, March 16th, at 7:00pm local time. The Red Devils are up against a familiar face in Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was their interim manager before Ruben Amorim took over after Erik ten Hag’s firing and is an Old Trafford legend from his playing days.

After comfortably dispatching Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League, United will look to pick up another crucial success in the English top flight, a competition in which they have won just one game out of their previous three. Here is a look at their potential starting eleven for the clash versus the Foxes.

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana is likely to keep his place in between the sticks.

Defenders – A three-man backline might see Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven keep their places from Thursday’s game, while Victor Lindelof may get the nod to complete the defence with Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Lisandro Martinez injured.

Ugarte in midfield

Midfielders – Manuel Ugarte is expected to be fit for the clash and might return to midfield, whereas Bruno Fernandes, who has struck four goals out of the team’s last five in all competitions, might partner with him on paper. The captain, however, will have the freedom to venture forward when in possession.

The right wing back is expected to be Noussair Mazraoui, while Diogo Dalot might feature on the left with Patrick Dorgu suspended.

Forwards – Alejandro Garnacho is likely to keep his place as the team’s left winger, as is Joshua Zirkzee on the right flank. Rasmus Hojlund might continue to lead the line as his search for just a third league goal of the season continues.

Here is how the Red Devils are likely to look on paper for Sunday’s game.