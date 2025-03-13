[Teams] Man Utd vs Real Sociedad: Confirmed line-ups as 18-year-old starts for Utd

Manchester United take on Real Sociedad at Old Trafford tonight in the second leg of their Europa League knock out tie.

The tie is hanging in the balance after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week so it’s winner takes all this evening.

Ruben Amorim has handed Ayden Heaven his full debut as the 18-year-old lines-up in defence alongside Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Diogo Dalot starts on the right flank once again for Man Utd while Patrick Dorgu is recalled on the left after missing the 1-1 draw with Arsenal last weekend due to suspension.

Casemiro anchors the midfield along with Bruno Fernandes while Garnacho gets another chance to impress in the United attack. Rasmus Hojlund is recalled to start up front with Joshua Zirkzee also starting for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Heaven, Dorgu, Casemiro, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee, Hojlund

Subs: Mee, Harrison, Lindelof, Fredricson, Amass, Ugarte, Collyer, Eriksen, J. Fletcher, Scanlon

Real Sociedad

Remiro, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Munoz, Marin, Zubimendi, Mendez, Becker, Oyarzabal, Kubo

Subs: