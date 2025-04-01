Man Utd predicted line-up against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United will travel to City Ground to face off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League tonight.

The Red Devils entered the international break following two consecutive victories over Real Sociedad and Leicester City in two different competitions.

Therefore, Ruben Amorim’s side will be hoping to continue their momentum in this fixture as well. However, achieving that won’t be easy as the Reds have been in excellent form this season.

They are currently third in the Premier League table with 54 points from 29 games and have reached the FA Cup semi-final.

Team news

Man Utd have struggled with their injury problems throughout this season but things are looking promising at the moment as Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount have all been training with the first-team squad after recovering from their issues.

Maguire, Yoro and Mount are even ready to be involved in this game. Ayden Heaven picked up an issue last time out against Leicester City and it initially looked serious. Thankfully, that isn’t the case and he is likely to play again this term but isn’t ready for this fixture.

Lisandro Martínez is on the long-term absence list, while Amad Diallo is edging closer to returning but this game will come too early for him to feature. Kobbie Mainoo isn’t ready to feature yet.

Patrick Dorgu was suspended in the last three domestic fixtures having picked up a red card against Ipswich Town. But, he is now eligible to play once again.

Predicted line-up

Amorim is set to continue with his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation with Andre Onana likely to be between the sticks. Maguire should be in the CCB position and Matthijs de Ligt could be the LCB.

Noussair Mazraoui would be on the right. Therefore, Yoro may feature off the bench. Diogo Dalot is expected to be deployed in the right-wing-back position, while Dorgu would be on the opposite side.

Manuel Ugarte could be paired up with Bruno Fernandes in the engine room with Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho likely to be the two No.10s. Therefore, Casemiro, Mount and Christian Eriksen would be among the substitutes. Rasmus Hojlund is set to lead the line for the visitors.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Forest:

Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, De Ligt; Dalot, Ugarte, Bruno; Dorgu; Zirkzee, Garnacho, Hojlund