Tottenham in battle with Liverpool to sign Jamie Gittens

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to go head-to-head with Liverpool over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens, as per the German outlet Bild.

After joining BVB from Manchester City’s youth system back in 2020, the 20-year-old initially had a difficult time at Signal Iduna Park. But, he has now started showcasing his qualities for the German side this term, scoring four goals and registering two assists in nine appearances in all competitions.

So, it seems after being impressed by the Englishman’s recent promising performances, big Premier League clubs have started lining up to secure his signature.

Bild reports that Tottenham are ‘keen’ on purchasing Gittens and they have been sending scouts regularly to watch him in action closely before making a possible move next year.

The report says that Dortmund recently extended his contract until 2028 so they have sent the player’s potential suitors a clear message that they have no intention of letting him leave the club.

Battle

However, BVB would be open to cashing-in on him if they receive an offer of around £83m. Therefore, Tottenham will have to break their transfer record to sign Gittens.

Bild says that Liverpool are also in this race as they are willing to sign the 20-year-old to replace Mohamed Salah – whose current contract will expire at the end of this season.

Moreover, the Merseyside club are ready to make a ‘strong offer’ to lure the forward to Anfield by defeating Spurs in this race. The German outlet also says that apart from Tottenham and the Reds, Chelsea are interested in him as well.

Gittens likes to be deployed in the left-wing position. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can link-up the play, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines and also has the tendency to take long-range attempts.

Spurs reinforced the attack by signing Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner in the summer. But, Werner has joined the club on a loan deal and if he eventually returns to RB Leipzig then the Lilywhites will have to sign a new forward to replace him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Gittens next year.