Nkunku set to lead the line in Greece | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Panathinaikos

Chelsea have a long trip to Greece as far as their next Europa Conference League fixture is concerned. The Blues’ next outing in Europe sees them take on Panathinaikos on Thursday, October 24th. They will be looking to earn a second successive win in the league phase of the competition after beating Gent 4-2 at Stamford Bridge in their last match.

Enzo Maresca will be expected to heavily rotate his side against Panathinaikos and up to 10 changes could ensue for the Londoners. Here is a look at their predicted eleven for the match.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to be replaced by Filip Jorgensen in goal. The secondary keeper started in the win against Gent three weeks ago and will be entrusted with guarding the goal once again.

Defenders – Among those who started the match against Liverpool, Tosin Adarabioyo will probably be the only one to keep his place in the starting eleven. The former Fulham star could play as the central defender alongside Benoit Badiashile.

Renato Veiga and Axel Disasi will be the favourites to play as the Chelsea full backs on the left and right, respectively.

Felix, Neto and Nkunku to start

Midfielders – Kieran Dewsbury-Hall is likely to partner with Cesare Casadei in the double pivot. They featured in the opening match of the competition and there is every reason to think they will have more minutes on Thursday. The likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia will get a rest while Cole Palmer should also make way.

Joao Felix is the favourite to start as the attacking midfielder for Chelsea having done so last time out and could be flanked by two of the club’s most lucrative signings, Pedro Neto on the right and Mykhaylo Mudryk on the left. Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho could be given a breather.

Forward – Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick in his last start, which happened to be in the Conference League against Gent, and will look to repeat the plaudits when he comes in for Nicolas Jackson as the striker.

Here is a look at how Chelsea could look on paper: