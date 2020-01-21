Man Utd dealt fresh fitness blow ahead of Burnley – 6 players set to miss game
Manchester United have been dealt a fresh fitness blow after Victor Lindelof was sent home from training ahead of Wednesday’s nights clash with Burnley.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to the media at his pre-match press conference this morning and provided an update on the state of his squad ahead of Burnley’s visit to Old Trafford tomorrow evening.
The Norwegian coach gave no mention of Lindelof being a doubt, however, the Manchester Evening News are one of several media outlets reporting that the centre-back was sent home early from training this morning after reporting to Carrington with an illness.
Lindelof is now considered as a major doubt for the Burnley game tomorrow night with Phil Jones on stand-by to fill-in if the Swedish international is ruled out. Luke Shaw started in a back three against Liverpool on Sunday but it’s unlikely he’d be paired with Harry Maguire in the middle of a back four while Eric Bailly has only just returned to the squad following six months on the sidelines.
Axel Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo are still unavailable for selection due to long-term injuries so Lindelof’s expected absence against Burnley has given Solskjaer a fresh headache as he looks to get Man Utd back to winning ways following their 2-0 defeat at Anfield.
Marcus Rashford will obviously miss the game tomorrow after being ruled out for at least six weeks with a fractured back. Solskjaer has admitted Rashford’s prolonged absence is a big blow but it’s opened the door for the likes of Mason Greenwood and Juan Mata to step-up.
Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:
“It’s a blow Marcus [Rashford] being out but that’s football. It’s part and parcel of it. He’s been fantastic all season for us and now, unfortunately, we have to do without him.”
“Of course, Mason is going to get more chances now. Juan will have to step up again, so there will be more chances for the ones we’ve got in the squad.”
Man Utd will once again be without Paul Pogba tomorrow evening as he’s still recovering from ankle surgery while Scott McTominay is still on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury so Solskjaer is set to be without six players against Burnely.
United head into the game sitting fifth in the Premier League table – five points adrift of the top four – and with fourth placed Chelsea facing Arsenal tonight, Man Utd need to be ready to take advantage of any slip-up from Frank Lampard’s side.