Man Utd vs Burnley | Match preview including betting odds and prediction

Manchester United will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. The Red Devils saw their hopes of finishing in the top four dented after they slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to north-west rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

However, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists there are positives to be taken from the game as United were in the match and pushing for an equaliser right until Mohamed Salah sealed the win for Liverpool with a stoppage time second goal. The defeat has left Man Utd sitting fifth in the Premier League table and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea so they will be keen to close the gap with a win over Burnley on home soil tomorrow night.

Betting odds

Manchester United are the 2/5 favourites to win the game at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. If you fancy Burnley to cause an upset the visitors can be backed at 15/2 while the draw is available at 18/5. It’s difficult to find value in games like this so bettors can use this promo code dedicated to Ladbrokes to help make the most of your bankroll. That means you can use your free bet to back a long-odds bet such as Mason Greenwood to score first in a 2-0 win at 25/1.

Team news

Man Utd have been dealt a blow ahead of the game as Victor Lindelof is a major doubt due to illness. The centre-back was sent home early from training today so isn’t likely to feature with Phil Jones expected to be recalled in defence.

Marcus Rashford won’t be available for the foreseeable future as the United striker has been ruled out for at least six weeks after fracturing his back against Wolves last week so Mason Greenwood could start tomorrow.

Paul Pogba remains on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery last month while Scott McTominay is also still out with a knee injury so Solskjaer doesn’t have too many options in midfield.

Marcos Rojo is still working his way back to fitness from a shin injury while Axel Tuanzebe is also unavailable following a thigh injury but Luke Shaw is fit following cramp at the weekend.

Burnley head to Old Trafford with very few injury problems to contend with. Sean Dyche will only be without long-term absentees Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Prediction

Man Utd’s form has been inconsistent all season but they usually bounce back quickly following a set-back so I’m backing them to claim all three points tomorrow. Burnley were easily beaten by Chelsea last time out away from home and I can see them crashing to a similar defeat at Old Trafford. Rashford will be big miss but I still think Man Utd have enough quality to secure a 2-0 win.