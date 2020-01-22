Boost for Liverpool as Klopp offers injury update on 4 players ahead of Wolves trip
Liverpool will look to take another step towards sealing the title when they take on Wolves at Molineux on Thursday night.
Ahead of the game, boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of four members of his squad.
Klopp confirmed a boost with the news that Dejan Lovren has resumed full training this week after recovering from a thigh injury that’s kept him out for over a month as the defender hasn’t featured since the win over RB Leipzig on December 10th.
Lovren isn’t expected to be involved against Wolves tomorrow night but he could make his return to action during Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round clash at Shrewsbury Town on Sunday evening.
Klopp also provided an update on James Milner and the midfielder is still not ready to return to training from a hamstring injury that he sustained earlier this month while Naby Keita is also still recovering from a groin injury.
Xherdan Shaqiri isn’t available as he continues to overcome a calf injury so Klopp will be without four players against Wolves, however, the Liverpool boss expects Shaqiri, Milner and Keita to be ‘back soon’ so the trio can’t be too far away from returning to training.
Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:
“Dejan trained now since the start of the week, Monday. So, [it’s his] first steps out on the pitch, it’s good.
“Millie is not in team training, Naby is not in team training and Shaq is not in team training. They are all back soon.”
So Liverpool’s injury problems are easing as Lovren, Milner, Shaqiri and Keita should all be available again soon while Fabinho and Joel Matip returned to the squad for the 2-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend.
The Merseysiders head to Molineux sitting a staggering 13 points clear of Manchester City with two games in hand so they can tighten their grip on the title with another victory over Wolves tomorrow night.