Teen trio start as Klopp makes 11 change | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Shrewsbury
Liverpool take on Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:
Goalkeeper: The Liverpool boss has confirmed Adrian will be handed a recall in the FA Cup clash so Alisson Becker will be given a well earned rest.
Defence: We should see wholesale changes in defence with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson all given a rest so some of the fringe players will be given a chance to impress.
Joel Matip is back in contention after recovering from a knee injury so he should start in defence while Dejan Lovren is available again after getting a full weeks training under his belt having overcome a thigh problem.
Neco Williams and Yasser Larouci impressed during the win over Everton in the previous round so the youngsters could get another run out in the full-back positions against Shrewsbury tomorrow.
Midfield: Liverpool will hand a late fitness test to Adam Lallana after he missed the 2-1 win at Wolves on Thursday night due to illness. If he’s fit, Lallana should return in midfield with Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all rested.
Fabinho has made two substitute appearances since recovering from injury so Klopp may take this opportunity to give the Brazilian a start so he can get some much-needed game-time under his belt.
Pedro Chirivella will be hoping to feature after doing well in the previous round of the FA Cup and he could start if Lallana isn’t fit, however, Curtis Jones is expected to start after scoring a stunning winner against Everton earlier this month.
Naby Keita is back in training after recovering from a groin injury and he’ll face a late fitness test but I don’t see Klopp risking him from the start so a place on the bench is probably the best he can hope for. James Milner remains out with a hamstring problem.
Attack: Liverpool are set to give their front three a rest so Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino should all be given the afternoon off tomorrow. Klopp may have one or two on the bench just in case but none are expected to start.
Divock Origi should be recalled while Takumi Minamino is set to be handed another start in the Liverpool attack. Teen star Harvey Elliott is also expected to get a chance to impress but Xherdan Shaqiri remains out with a calf issue.
Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: