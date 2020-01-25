[Teams] Hull City vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash
Chelsea take on Hull City at KCOM Stadium in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.
Frank Lampard has made a number of changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Arsenal on Tuesday night with Willy Caballero coming in for the rested Kepa in goal. Marcos Alonso comes in for Emerson at left-back while Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tamori also get recalls to the back four.
Andreas Christensen is named on the bench but Antonio Rudiger is given the afternoon off. Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are also not included in the matchday squad as Ross Barkley and Mason Mount join Mateo Kovacic in midfield.
Tammy Abraham is given a rest after picking up a knock during Chelsea’s draw in midweek so Michy Batshuayi comes in up front. Callum Hudson-Odoi keeps his place in attack but Willian drops to the bench with Pedro given a recall.
Chelsea youngsters Tariq Lamptey, Billy Gilmour and Ian Maatsen are all named on the substitutes bench this evening.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Hull City
Long, Lichaj, Tafazolli, Burke, Eaves, McKenzie, Honeyman, Da Silva, Wilks, Kane, Bowen
Subs: Ingram, Grosicki, McLoughin, Kingsley, Magennis, Irvine, Samuelsen.
Chelsea
Caballero, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Mount, Pedro, Batshuayi, Hudson-Odoi
Subs: Cumming, Christensen, Lamptey, Maatsen, Emerson, Gilmour, Willian