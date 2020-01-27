Man Utd on verge of agreeing deal to sign 15-goal star after tabling £59m offer
The January transfer window is in full swing so we’ll bring you all the latest news and gossip from around the globe. Today, the latest on Manchester United’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes…
Manchester United are on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes after submitting an improved offer worth £46.4m up front plus another £12.6m in odd ons, according to reports coming out of Portugal.
Fernandes to United has been the saga of the winter transfer window as the Sporting Lisbon midfielder has been strongly tipped for a move to Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified him as the man to add some creativity to his ranks.
Late last week it appeared the proposed deal was close to collapse with the two clubs struggling to come to an agreement, however, there is renewed hope that a compromise if about to be found.
Portuguese broadcaster RTP are reporting that Man Utd have submitted an improved offer worth £46.4m up front with a further £12.6m coming in add ons, which is much closer to Sporting’s asking price.
This report is supported by O Jogo with talkSport citing a story which originates from the newspaper version of the Portuguese outlet that also states United have tabled a new offer which matches the figures given by RTP.
O Jogo believe the deal is now imminent with only the finer details being finalised in relation to the add-ons and they say Fernandes is already preparing himself to leave for his new life in Manchester.
If true, Fernandes would be a superb signing for Man Utd as the 25-year-old has been one of the most productive attacking midfielders in Europe over the past few seasons and he’s provided 15 goals and 14 assists this campaign alone.
United certainly need to add more creativity to their midfield and Fernandes could be the man to add that extra ‘spark’ they’ve lacked at times so Solskjaer will no doubt be delighted if this deal gets over the line.
However, we may want to take these reports with a pinch of salt for now as both the stories emanate from Portuguese sources who are probably being fed by Sporting in an attempt to force Man Utd to up their offer. I’d wait until we see reliable British outlets reporting this news before getting too excited.
GAZ
January 27, 2020 at 9:21 pm
DONT BELIEVE A SINGLE WORD OF IT,THIS HAS BEEN GOING ON SINCE TRANSFER WINDOW
OPENED FIRST YOU HEAR DEALS BEEN DONE AND THEN IT AINT,SO UNTIL I SEE A PHOTO
OF BRUNO FERNANDES EITHER HOLDING UP THE UTD SHIRT OR WEARING IT? ITS JUST A
LOAD OF BOLLOCKS.
JAMES AKOCHI OLOCHE
January 27, 2020 at 10:20 pm
why man u refuse to sign new players before deadline day?