[Photo] Bruno Fernandes flying in to undergo medical after Man Utd agree £67.5m deal
The January transfer window is drawing to a close so we’ll bring you all the latest news and gossip from around the globe. Today, Bruno Fernandes is set to join Man Utd…
Bruno Fernandes is flying-in to the UK today to complete his move to Manchester United after a package deal worth around £67.5m was finally agreed with Sporting Lisbon, according to the Evening Standard.
Fernandes has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford all month after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had identified the Portuguese international as the man to add some much-needed creativity to his squad.
Negotiations have been like a roller-coaster with the deal looking on the verge of completion before talks reportedly collapsed earlier this week with United refusing to meet Sporting Lisbon’s demands of £55m up front plus £13m in add ons.
However, a breakthrough was finally reached on Tuesday and the Evening Standard are one of several media outlets reporting that United have agreed to pay £46.5m up front with a further £21m in add ons meaning the whole deal is potentially worth £67.5m. However, only £8.5m of the add ons are considered realistic as £12.5m of bonuses are dependent on clauses such as Fernandes winning the Ballon d’Or.
The newspaper says Fernandes is now travelling to Manchester and will head straight to Carrington to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms over a four-and-a-half year deal before completing his move to Old Trafford.
A photo of the attacking midfielder travelling to Manchester has been circulating on social media this morning. Fernandes is snapped smiling in an elevator with a jet emoji indicating he’s on his way to the UK.
Assuming there are no late complications, Fernandes is set to complete his move to Manchester United over the coming hours and he should be a superb addition to Solskjaer’s squad if he settles in England.
The Portuguese star has been one of the most dangerous attacking midfielders in Europe in recent years and he’s provided 15 goals and 14 assists this campaign alone so he’ll add a real goal threat to United’s squad.
With Paul Pogba on the sidelines following ankle surgery, United desperately need some creativity in the middle of the park and Fernandes could be the man to add the ‘spark’ needed during the second half of the season.