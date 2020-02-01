[Teams] Liverpool vs Southampton: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield
Liverpool will look to tighten their grip on the Premier League title when they take on Southampton at Anfield this afternoon.
Jurgen Klopp has handed Fabinho a start in midfield with the Brazilian international lining-up alongside Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in the middle of the park.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moves out to the wing with Divock Origi dropping to the bench. Sadio Mane remains out through injury but Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino start in the Liverpool front three.
Takumi Minamino is on the bench along with Naby Keita and Adam Lallana while Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren must settle for places among the substitutes as Joe Gomez continues alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four.
Trent Alexander-Arnold once again starts at right-back with Andy Robertson on the left while Alisson Becker starts in goal for the Merseysiders meaning Adrian is on the bench.
As for Southampton, Danny Ings leads the line against his former club and he’s joined by Shane Long and Nathan Redmond in attack.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Matip, Keita, Lallana, Minamino, Origi
Southampton
McCarthy; Ward-Prowse, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Djenepo, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Long, Ings.
Subs: Vestergaard, Adams, Boufal, Obafemi, Smallbone, Gunn, Danso