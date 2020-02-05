Tottenham vs Southampton preview including betting odds and prediction

Tottenham welcome Southampton to the New Tottenham Stadium this evening for their FA Cup fourth round replay.

Spurs were on-course to book their place in the fifth round after Heung-min Son put them ahead in the original tie at St Mary’s last month but a late equaliser from Sofiane Boufal earned the Saints a replay in north London.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides inside six weeks and Jose Mourinho will be desperate to get one over Ralph Hasenhuttl having tasted defeat on New Year’s Day before the 1-1 FA Cup draw on January 25th.

Tottenham will head into tonight’s game full of confidence after beating defending Premier League champions Manchester City 2-0 at home on Sunday afternoon to boost their chances of finishing in the top four.

Southampton have been on a great run of form recently having won 6 of their last 10 games in all competitions to move clear of the relegation zone but they’ll be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.

Team news

Tottenham are unlikely to risk Dele Alli after he picked up an ankle knock during the win over Man City at the weekend while Harry Kane remains on the sidelines with a serious hamstring injury.

Moussa Sissoko is also out with a knee injury and new signing Steven Bergwijn is ineligible but Ben Davies could be in the squad after recovering from an ankle injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks.

Mourinho may opt to give Toby Alderweireld a rest with Jan Vertonghen recalled while Tanguy Ndombele and Erik Lamela are also expected to come back into the Spurs starting eleven.

Southampton will continue to be without Stuart Armstrong as he’s carrying a hip injury but Yan Valery is hoping to shake-off an infection to start at right-back as Kyle Walker-Peters is ineligible to face his parent club.

Expected line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Tanganga; Winks, Lo Celso, Ndombele; Son, Lamela, Lucas

Southampton XI: Gunn; Valery, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand; Boufal, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Adams, Obafemi

Betting odds

Tottenham's inconsistent form has plagued them all season and they've regularly lost game they should have won. However, they've steadied their form in recent weeks and the win over Man City will certainly have boosted their confidence.

Spurs are the 1/3 favourites with the bookmakers to progress to the fifth round and 3/4 to win inside 90 minutes. Southampton are 9/4 to qualify and 4/1 to win in regulation time, with the draw available at 11/4. Our predicted score of 3-1 Tottenham is available at odds of 11/1.

Prediction

Tottenham have won 9 of their last 10 home games against Southampton and they’ll be confident of extending that impressive run tonight. Mourinho would love to end Tottenham’s trophy drought and get some silverware on display at their new stadium so he should be taking the FA Cup seriously. Southampton’s main concern is survival and despite their recent good form, I think Spurs will be too strong this evening. Tottenham 3-1 Southampton