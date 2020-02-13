Norwich vs Liverpool: Betting preview with odds and predicted score

Liverpool can move one step closer to securing the Premier League title with a win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

The Merseysiders continued their relentless march towards their first league title in 30 years with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Southampton two weeks ago which cemented their place at the top of the table.

Liverpool currently hold a staggering 22-point lead over Manchester City and with their nearest rivals not playing this weekend, the Reds can extend their advantage to an unassailable 25 points with a win on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped just two points throughout the entire season with Manchester United the only club able to hold them to a draw in any of their 25 Premier League games so Norwich face a huge task to get a positive result.

The Canaries head into the game rooted to the bottom of the table on just 18 points and are seven points from safety so boss Daniel Farke will be desperate to get something from the game to boost their survival hopes.

Team news

Liverpool could have Sadio Mane back in contention as he’s returned to training over the winter break following a thigh injury. However, Klopp may choose not to risk the attacker from the start against Norwich and save him for their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid next week.

Xherdan Shaqiri could return to the squad after overcoming a niggling calf problem while James Milner is also pushing for a recall after returning to training following a hamstring injury so Klopp has a healthy squad to choose from.

Norwich also have no fresh injury concerns to contend with but they’ll still be without the services of Timm Klose – who’s out with a knee injury. However, Ben Godfrey is back in contention after returning from suspension.

Betting odds & prediction

Betting and trading on football can be tricky sometimes and isn’t an exact science but this should be a relatively easy game to predict. You can use a variety of trading platforms UK to place bets and the majority of bookmakers have Liverpool priced as the 3/10 odds-on favourites to win on Saturday, which isn’t a surprise given how dominant they’ve been this season.

The Reds have been faultless throughout the campaign, dropping just two points, so it’s very difficult to see bottom-of-the-table Norwich taking anything from this game. Top versus bottom is usually a sure thing but when it’s this Liverpool side is becomes virtually a dead cert so we can only see an away win at Carrow Road.

If you fancy an upset, you can bet on the draw at 5/1 or if you think Norwich can become the first team to beat Liverpool this season then they are available at 9/1 but our prediction is a comfortable 3-0 Liverpool victory. That result can be backed at odds of 8/1 and for even more value you can add Roberto Firmino as first goal-scorer for a whopping 37/1.