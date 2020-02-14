A look ahead to Euro 2020 and the favourites to lift the trophy

Many are looking forward to and perhaps trying to anticipate the outcome of this summers European Championship Finals. The first game will be held on the 12th of June 2020 at 21.00 CET in the Stadio Olimpico of Rome between Turkey vs Italy.

There will be several countries hosting Euro 2020, including England, Scotland, Spain, Denmark, Russia, Romania, Netherlands, Italy and Germany.

Group A: Italy (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)*

Group B: Russia (Saint Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg), Denmark* (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands (Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam)*, Romania**(National Arena, Bucharest)

Group D: England (Wembley Stadium, London)*, Scotland** (Hampden Park, Glasgow)

Group E: Spain (Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao)*, Republic of Ireland** (Dublin Arena, Dublin)

Group F: Germany (Fußball Arena München, Munich)*, Hungary** (Puskás Aréna, Budapest)

This year’s tournament promises to be one of the most competitive ever with a number of strong teams capable of going all the way and winning the trophy. Belgium and Italy came through qualifying with faultless records after winning all 10 of their games so they will be among the favourites this summer.

Let’s have a look at the previous winners and hosts:

2016 Winner Portugal – Hosted by France

2012 Winner Spain – Hosted by Poland-Ukraine

2008 Winner Spain – Hosted by Austria-Switzerland

2004 Winner Greece – Hosted by Portugal

2000 Winner France – Hosted by Belgium-Netherlands

Bookmakers have already displayed the odds for the Euro 2020 outright winner, having set the following teams as favourites to win the trophy: England, France, Belgium, German, Netherlands and Italy. France are the reigning World Champions so they are expected to be a dominant force this summer. Belgium have an excellent squad filled with world class players so they’ll be right in the mix to win Euro 2020 while many fancy England to end their long wait for a trophy with Gareth Southgate’s side doing superbly in qualifying.

