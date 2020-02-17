Key duo recalled as Klopp makes 2 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Atletico Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium on... Posted February 17, 2020

Olympiacos vs Arsenal: Match preview, team news & betting tips Arsenal will be looking to bring home a positive result... Posted February 17, 2020

[Teams] Chelsea vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge with both... Posted February 17, 2020

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: Preview, team news & betting tips Tottenham will look to take control of their Champions League... Posted February 17, 2020

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Match preview with betting tips Liverpool will look to bring home a positive result when... Posted February 17, 2020

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Match preview with betting tips The race for the top four hots-up as Chelsea take... Posted February 17, 2020