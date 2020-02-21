Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms double injury blow ahead of West Ham clash
Liverpool will go one step closer to clinching the Premier League title when they take on West Ham at Anfield on Monday night.
Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided reporters with a team news and injury update including the latest on Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri.
Unfortunately, the Liverpool boss confirmed a major blow with the news that Henderson is facing around three weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in midweek.
Henderson was forced off during the latter stages of Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and after being assessed by the clubs medical team, the midfielder has been ruled out for several matches.
Klopp also confirmed he has no other fresh injury concerns and hinted he could rotate his squad for the visit of West Ham as the Liverpool boss looks to keep his players fresh.
Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:
“Hendo, it could have been worse. How we all know, it was a hamstring,”
“We heard of different hamstring injuries now around in the Premier League – Harry Kane, for example. It’s not that bad.
“But he will be out, I think, for three weeks or so, which is not cool. But how we see it, we were still lucky. That’s it.”
“Changes, I could, because apart from Hendo all the other boys are fit,”
“But Tuesday-Monday [between games], there is absolutely no need to do it. That’s enough time, longer than we usually have. We will see who will start, maybe we will make more changes – but not because of the Atletico game.”
Klopp also provided an update on Shaqiri and revealed the midfielder is still no closer to returning to full training as he continues to recover from a troublesome calf injury that’s hampered him for several weeks.
The Swiss international is taking longer than expected to recover from the issue and Klopp admits there is no fixed time-frame over Shaqiri’s recovery.
He told Liverpoolfc.com:
“Not close to team training yet. We never did, but this time for sure we cannot, put any time pressure on it because it is obviously a difficult one. It was never a big one but always big enough to keep him out for another two or three weeks.
“So, we just wait. He is not close to team training.”
Liverpool head into Monday night’s game sitting a staggering 22 points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table so they can at least maintain that advantage with another win over West Ham at Anfield.