Key duo return as OGS makes 6 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up v Watford
Manchester United take on Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:
Goalkeeper: David De Gea is set for a recall with the Spaniard coming in to replace Sergio Romero between the sticks after United’s No.1 was rested for the Europa League draw in Brugge.
Defence: Solskjaer has gone with a back three/five in the last two away games but I think he may deploy a back four at home to Watford this weekend with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire the preferred partnership in the middle of defence.
Luke Shaw may move out to left-back meaning Brandon Williams is the man to miss out while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to be recalled on the right after being rested on Thursday night. Diogo Dalot will drop to the bench.
Midfield: Manchester United have been handed a boost as Scott McTominay is back in full training and Solskjaer says he could be in the squad on Sunday if he passes a late fitness test on Sunday.
However, the Scotsman has missed United’s last 13 games in all competitions and is lacking match fitness so he may be eased back into action from the bench.
Paul Pogba is still a long way from being available for selection as he continues to work his way back from ankle surgery. Fred is expected to be recalled after being rested in midweek so Andreas Pereira should drop out with Nemanja Matic keeping his place.
Bruno Fernandes was also given a breather against Brugge but the Portuguese international should be recalled in the advanced midfield position on Sunday afternoon.
Attack: United will continue to be without the services of Marcus Rashford for the foreseeable future as the striker is facing a race against time to play again this season due to a fractured back.
Anthony Martial was on the score-sheet on Thursday night and he should keep his place up front meaning January signing Odoin Ighalo may have to settle for a place among the substitutes once again.
Mason Greenwood is pushing for a recall after not featuring against Brugge while Daniel James is also expected to come back into the Man Utd attack so Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata may drop to the bench.
Here is how we think Manchester United will line-up: