[Teams] Man Utd vs Watford: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United will look to boost their top four hopes when they take on Watford at Old Trafford this afternoon.
The Red Devils currently sit seventh in the Premier League table but they can climb up to fifth with a win and move to within just three points of fourth-placed Chelsea so it’s important Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men don’t slip up today.
David De Gea is recalled to start in goal for Man Utd after being rested for the Europa League draw in Brugge on Thursday night while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire marshal the defence.
Bruno Fernandes comes back in to the attacking midfield position after being given a breather last time out while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also recalled on the right after being rested in the Europa League.
Fred starts in midfield after being on the bench against Brugge while Daniel James is also recalled to join Anthony Martial in attack for Man Utd. Mason Greenwood is passed fit to start after recovering from illness.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, James, Martial
Subs: Bailly, Mata, Romero, Ighalo, McTominay, Chong, Williams
Watford
Foster, Dawson, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina, Capoue, Hughes, Pereyra, Doucoure, Deulofeu, Deeney
Subs: Gomes, Mariappa, Cleverley, Welbeck, Chalobah, Gray, Sarr.