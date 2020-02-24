[Teams] Liverpool vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield
Liverpool will go one step closer to clinching the Premier League title when they take on West Ham at Anfield this evening.
Jurgen Klopp is without skipper Jordan Henderson after he picked up a hamstring injury during the Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid last week so Naby Keita is recalled to start alongside Gini Wijnaldum and Fabinho in midfield.
That’s the only change for Liverpool as Alisson Becker once again keeps goal while Joe Gomez lines-up alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four with Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren having to settle for places on the bench.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy the full-back positions for Liverpool this evening while Klopp has gone with his big three up front as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane support Roberto Firmino.
James Milner misses out with a slight muscle issue but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are named among the substitutes this evening.
As for West Ham, Jeremy Ngakia makes just his second senior appearance while Roberto Snodgrass joins Felipe Anderson and Michail Antonio in attack.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Adrian, Matip, Lovren, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi
West Ham
Fabianski, Ngakia, Ogbonna, Diop, Creswell, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Antonio, Snodgrass, Anderson
Subs: Randolph, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Haller.