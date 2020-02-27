Man Utd vs Brugge preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-up | Prediction
Manchester United take on Club Brugge at Old Trafford this evening looking to book their place in the last-32 of the Europa League.
United came away with a useful 1-1 draw from the first leg in Belgium last week with Anthony Martial cancelling out Emmanuel Bonaventure’s opener so Ole Gunner Solskjaer and his team will be confident of finishing the job on home soil tonight.
The Red Devils boosted their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League by thrashing Watford 3-0 at the weekend and they now sit just three points behind Chelsea in fifth place in the table.
However, the race for the top four is going to be tight so Manchester United will take the Europa League seriously during the second half of the campaign as winning the competition would also secure their place in the Champions League next season.
Club Brugge arrive in Manchester off the back of a 1-0 win over Chalerio which maintained their nine-point lead at the top of the Belgian First Division but they know they’ll be in for a much sterner test against United tonight.
Team news
Manchester United have no fresh injury concerns but they’ll continue to be without the services of Paul Pogba as the midfielder is still working his way back from an ankle injury that’s hampered him throughout the season.
Marcus Rashford is also out as he’s facing a race against time to play again this campaign as his back injury is worse than first thought so Solskjaer will be without two of his key players this evening.
However, United were boosted by the return to action of Scott McTominay at the weekend as he could start tonight having made a late cameo appearance off the bench against Watford on Saturday.
Axel Tuanzebe and Tim Fosu-Mensah have stepped-up their returns from injury recently but they won’t be available for selection just yet as they’re due to play with the reserves to build-up some match fitness.
Brugge will be without key striker Emmanuel Bonaventure – who scored in the first leg – after he picked up an injury at the weekend while captain Ruud Vormer has also been ruled out.
Expected line-up
Predicted score
Man Utd 2-0 Brugge: The Belgian outfit did well to compete with United in the first leg but I expect Solskjaer’s side to dominate at Old Trafford this evening. Brugge have never won a European away game in England – losing 10 and drawing 2 of their 12 trips – and Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 12 home Europa League matches so the stats certainly favour the home side.
Martial has been playing superbly well recently and Odion Ighalo will be keen to impress if he’s handed his full debut so I think United will have too much firepower for Brugge tonight. I’m going for a routine 2-0 home win.