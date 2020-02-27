Key man ruled out as Klopp makes 1 change | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Watford
Liverpool will go one step closer to clinching the Premier League title when they take on Watford on Saturday evening. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:
Goalkeeper: There is no point mulling over who’ll start in goal as Alisson Becker is certain to retain the gloves as the Brazilian stopper has been outstanding for Liverpool this season. Adrian will once again be on the bench.
Defence: Klopp may opt to rotate his squad in the FA Cup next week so he’s likely to go with his strongest line-up against Watford which means he’ll once again deploy what has become a settled back four in recent months.
Joe Gomez appears to have cemented his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence so Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren may have to settle for places on the bench – although the duo will hope to feature against Chelsea in the FA Cup.
Trent Alexander-Arnold put-in another excellent performance during Liverpool’s 3-2 win over West Ham on Monday night and he’ll continue at right-back this weekend while Andy Robertson should continue on the left.
Midfield: The Reds will be without skipper Jordan Henderson as he’s been ruled out for a couple of weeks with a thigh injury. Naby Keita started against West Ham but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him drop to the bench with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recalled in midfield at Vicarage Road.
Gini Wijnaldum should keep his place after getting himself on the score-sheet last time out while Fabinho is expected to once again start for Liverpool in the holding midfield role.
James Milner missed the Hammers game with a minor muscle issue so he’ll need to be assessed ahead of the trip to Watford but Adam Lallana will be an option for Klopp from the bench.
Attack: I don’t see Liverpool resting any of their key attackers as they look to maintain their relentless march towards the title so Roberto Firmino should once again lead the line up front on Saturday.
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were both among the goals against West Ham and they should keep their places alongside Firmino so the likes of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi may have to settle for sub roles.
Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: