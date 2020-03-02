Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms double injury boost ahead of Chelsea trip
Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at Watford when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.
Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of James Milner, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri.
The Reds boss was pleased to confirm to reporters a double boost with the news that both Milner and Gomez are available for the trip to west London to face Chelsea tomorrow evening.
Milner missed Liverpool’s 3-0 loss at Watford on Saturday evening with a muscle injury while Gomez was nursing a minor fitness issue but both players are now back in contention for the game at Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool suffered no fresh injury concerns following the defeat at Vicarage Road, however, Klopp says Shaqiri remains unavailable as the Switzerland international is still working his way back to full fitness following a niggling calf injury.
Henderson is also still not ready to return from a hamstring injury that he sustained against Atletico Madrid two weeks ago so Liverpool will be without their skipper for the third consecutive game.
Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:
“No new ones [injuries], I think. Joe and Millie are back. The others aren’t,”
Liverpool have now tasted defeat in two of their last three matches in all competitions so Klopp will be desperate to get back to winning ways and book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a win over Chelsea tomorrow evening.